Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has hinted that Kaide Gordon remains part of his plans, despite the lack of game time he's won recently and amid reports of a potential return to parent club Liverpool.

These comments, made to The Pink Un, come amid an underwhelming loan spell for the winger at Carrow Road.

The vast majority of his appearances for the Canaries have come from the bench, only making one start for the club.

Starting away at Sheffield Wednesday, he wasn't even able to last an hour, coming off in the 58th minute in a 2-0 defeat against the Owls.

He has managed to get himself on the scoresheet for Johannes Hoff Thorup's side, scoring in a 4-0 home win against Hull City, but he hasn't really been able to make much of an impact in the final third.

Kaide Gordon's loan spell at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 8 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 (Correct figures as of December 13th, 2024)

Gordon last appeared against West Bromwich Albion last month and he has been left out of the last three matchday squads, making it a real possibility that he will be recalled when the January window opens.

This is a shame for the 20-year-old, who would have been hoping to enjoy a productive loan spell at Carrow Road, but hasn't been able to kick on.

Norwich City claim involving Kaide Gordon emerges

According to Liverpool.com, the Premier League giants are setting up discussions regarding Gordon's loan, and haven't ruled out the possibility of recalling the player back to Merseyside early, with Arne Slot's side wanting him to play more regularly.

In fact, Norwich are even expecting Gordon to be recalled, though no final decision on his future has been made at this stage.

If the Reds do end up recalling him, he could potentially be sent out on another loan spell away from Anfield.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's stance on Kaide Gordon emerges amid disappointed Norwich City spell

Despite this report, Thorup is still confident that Gordon could potentially have a role to play during the second half of the season.

Speaking about the Reds' loanee's situation at Carrow Road, he told The Pink Un: "It can change because I select the 20 players who are the best players to win the game.

"It’s always my words to the players who aren’t in the team to keep the same high standards.

"As a football team we need more than 20 players. It’s a natural thing."

At 20, Gordon needs to be winning plenty of game time and at this stage, he isn't getting enough time on the pitch.

For the sake of the player's development, he probably needs to head back to Anfield and be sent out on another loan spell.

This loan spell hasn't helped the Reds either, because they will want to see him shine, so they can either play him or sell him for a decent profit.

And Norwich could potentially send him back and bring in another loanee in his place.

He hasn't had much of an impact for the Canaries since he arrived, so recruiting a replacement who could make more of an impact in the short term would be ideal for them.

In saying that, Norwich do need depth if they want to be successful and retaining Gordon may help them. But it's fair to say that he isn't irreplaceable, considering his lack of game time and the fact he's only made one goal contribution so far this season.