Liverpool had scouts watching Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott in action for England's U20 team last month, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from several teams in the Premier League and at the top end of the Championship, something that will come as no major shock to those who have watched him in action this season with the player managing to start regularly under Nigel Pearson again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Not only has he impressed in the second tier this term - but also shone against Manchester City in the FA Cup and generated a huge amount of praise for his performance against Pep Guardiola's men.

With the teenager continuing to impress, Jurgen Klopp's men have now joined the race and could provide the Robins with a tricky task in their potential quest to keep hold of their biggest star.

Burnley, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Tottenham among other interested teams

A report from Give Me Sport earlier this year has reinforced the competition that the Reds are likely to face if they want to get a deal over the line.

Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are the EFL teams believed to be interested in striking an agreement for him - and the former may be in the best place to sign him out of the three considering they have already guaranteed themselves top-flight football next season.

Unfortunately for the Clarets though, there are other sides believed to be in the mix for his signature including Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

These teams may need to fork out £25m to lure him away from his current club, though Bristol City manager Pearson is hopeful he can generate up to £30m for him considering the amount of interest there is in him.

What are the chances of Liverpool signing Alex Scott?

You feel they would be best equipped out of most teams to get a deal over the line because they are likely to have much more to spend than some of their league rivals.

The chance to play at Anfield may also be attractive to the youngster, though he may be keen to continue playing regularly if he leaves Ashton Gate and he may not get that opportunity on Merseyside considering the competition there is for a starting spot in the middle of the park.

It will also be interesting to see whether Klopp's men are willing to fork out a sizeable amount of money to lure him to the club because the Robins are hoping to secure £25m for him, as mentioned, and that's a hefty fee for a player who may not start straight away.

He certainly has a huge amount of potential and could possibly play for the England senior team in the future - one reason why the Reds should look to make a move for him now rather than waiting and then seeing his price tag go up.

However, whether they should push through a move for him should depend on the other business they do, because they can't afford to spend too much money.