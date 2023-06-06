Leicester City are expected to cash in on some big names this summer following their relegation to the Championship - including that of James Maddison.

With just one year remaining on his contract with the Foxes, Maddison is very likely to depart back to the Premier League in order to further his ambitions, having scored 10 goals in the top flight last season in addition to notching nine assists.

In recent weeks, it has been claimed that both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both keen to sign the 26-year-old, with a fee of around £40 million expected to see the attacking midfielder depart the King Power Stadium.

And it is now being claimed that another Premier League club in the form of Liverpool, who will contest UEFA Europa League football next season and not the Champions League after finishing in fifth position, are in the running to land Maddison's signature.

What has been said on Liverpool's interest in James Maddison?

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has made the claim that the Reds are keen on the England international on 'The Done Deal Show' on The Football Terrace.

“The fee will be really interesting. Liverpool are there, Spurs are there as well, but with Tottenham the fee could be delayed a bit," Jacobs said.

"I will be intrigued to see if the goalposts move there.

"I know people talk about Arsenal as well, and even Liverpool or Chelsea, there will be a range of interest in him and it will depend on the price at this point."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Liverpool?

Maddison is a player with undoubted quality in the top flight of English football, but there's definitely an argument to be had that he wouldn't necessarily be the right fit for Liverpool.

Maddison's best role would be agreed by most as a number 10, but Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp do not play with 10's - they play with a holding midfielder and two 'eights'.

Alexis Mac Allister is already arriving as one of the new eights but the Anfield outfit are in the market for another player as well in that area of the park.

It's hard to say that Maddison would be the ideal fit for Liverpool though unless there's going to be a change of system so with that being said, he should perhaps aim for a move elsewhere so he can flourish in a more ideal system.