Romeo Lavia is a highly sought-after player this summer as Southampton’s relegation has thrown his future into doubt.

The 19-year-old only joined the Saints last summer, but he is already being mentioned with a possible exit a year on.

Lavia appeared 34 times in all competitions in the 2023/24 season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

While his numbers may not have been high, it seems his all-round game has attracted transfer interest this summer.

A host of names have been linked with a move for Lavia, with Liverpool being one of them, and it now appears the club have re-entered the race, as they have asked about the conditions of any deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What is the latest news on Romeo Lavia?

The Southampton midfielder has attracted the attention of the biggest names in English football.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all been mentioned as possible destinations.

However, while they remain interested, each club seems to have their own situations that are either affecting a deal or making Lavia not a priority.

Arsenal are the ones who seem to have held the longest interest, with Romano stating they have been working on a deal for 15 days.

While Man United and Chelsea are monitoring the situation, but United are actively looking at other options with Mason mount and Moses Caicedo being mentioned.

While it has been reported that Chelsea will have to move some players on before they can pursue a deal for the Southampton midfielder.

Man City sold the 19-year-old last summer and while they have a buy-back clause, that doesn’t come into force until next year, and they also seem more focussed on a deal for Declan Rice.

While Liverpool seemingly moved on to other targets as reported by The Athletic, but in this latest update from Romano, it states the Merseyside club may be back in the race but have yet to submit an offer along with Arsenal.

Would Liverpool be a good move for Romeo Lavia?

All the interested teams would be good destinations for Lavia this summer, but considering his age and the fact he played regularly in the 2022/23 campaign, he needs to find the right team if he were to leave Southampton.

No doubt moving to Liverpool would be excellent for the player's career, but it may not be the best for his game time. Liverpool do need new midfielders, but Lavia would be joining a team that has a current crop of players that are noticeably favourites under Jürgen Klopp.

So, it would be a question of Lavia making sure he will feature on a regular basis for the club, because if he doesn’t, then a move elsewhere may be the best option.