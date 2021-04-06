Liverpool join Arsenal in transfer hunt as Reds submit transfer enquiry for EFL star

Liverpool have made an enquiry regarding the availability of Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, according to Anfield Central.

Buendia is having a sensational season for Norwich, and has been influential in helping the Canaries mount a title charge under Daniel Farke.

The Argentine has scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, and is certainly a contender to win the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old this season as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his side’s creative options.

But Premier League Champions Liverpool are now said to have made an enquiry for the playmaker, according to Anfield Central.

Buendia has previously been valued at a price of around £40million, but it remains to be seen whether that price tag increases if, or rather when Norwich win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

As much as a good player Buendia is, I don’t think he’d fit in at Liverpool to be quite honest.

The Reds already have some excellent attacking options, particularly out wide in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Diogo Jota can also play anywhere across the front three, so I’m not particularly sure that Buendia would fit in it Anfield and whether it’d be a good move for him.

He should stick to Arsenal, as he could even become a regular starter there given their lack of goal threat from midfield this term.