Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Jay Spearing is back at his former club Liverpool despite being 35 and heading towards the end of his playing career.

Bizarrely, Spearing has been playing for the club's U21 side over the last two seasons, being used as an overage player whilst also taking up a coaching role with the club's academy.

Overage players re-joining their former clubs and taking up coaching roles whilst playing for the U21 side is something that has become more common over the last couple of seasons, with Manchester United employing Tom Huddlestone to do the same for them, whilst Leon Britton did the same at Swansea City for a period.

However, when Spearing left Bolton on a free transfer in 2017, no one could have envisaged him being on Liverpool's books seven years later.

Jay Spearing's time at Bolton Wanderers

Spearing joined Bolton on loan in 2012 from Liverpool during his first spell at Anfield, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2013.

Wanderers were a Championship club at the time and Spearing immediately became a key player for them, playing 45 league games during the 2013/14 season and wearing the captain's armband as the club finished 14th in the Championship.

However, Spearing would feature less often for Bolton during the following two seasons thanks to financial problems at the club.

As part of Spearing's move to Bolton, Wanderers had to pay Liverpool £100,000 if he played more than 22 Championship games for the club.

After 21 appearances for the club during the first-half of the 2014/15 season, Spearing was loaned out to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers for the second-half of the season to ensure the club didn't have to fork out £100,000.

It was a similar story the following season. Spearing had played 22 games for the club by March and was subsequently left out of the club's matchday squad for every single game of the season from March onwards.

However, Bolton were relegated to League One at the end of the 2015/16 season, and the 22-game clause didn't apply in League One, so they were free to use Spearing as much as they liked. In total, he made 42 appearances for the club that season, helping the club back to the Championship.

Spearing departed the club on a free in the summer of 2017 after failing to agree a new deal. He left Bolton after making 173 appearances, scoring ten goals and registering 23 assists.

Jay Spearing's career since leaving Bolton

Spearing has enjoyed spells at a number of clubs in the north-west since departing Bolton, culminating in his 2022 move to Liverpool.

After leaving Bolton, he joined Blackpool, playing 120 games in total for the Tangerines between 2017 and 2020.

A move to League Two side Tranmere Rovers followed, and Spearing spent two years at Prenton Park, playing 89 games and scoring four times.

Jay Spearing's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Bolton Wanderers 2012-17 173 10 23 Blackpool 2017-20 120 8 8 Tranmere Rovers 2020-22 89 4 6 Liverpool 2008-13 55 0 2 Blackburn Rovers (Loan) 2014/15 15 1 1 Leicester City (Loan) 2010 9 1 1

When his contract expired at Tranmere, no one could have seen a move to Liverpool coming, but that's exactly what happened in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder only made two appearances for the club's U21 side last season, but has seen playing time easier to come by this campaign.

He's played 11 games for the Reds U21's this season, and whilst his main job at the club is coaching, he'll enjoy the chance to lace his boots up every once in a while.

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis and Spearing may secretly be hoping for a call-up to Jürgen Klopp's side to ensure his career has come full circle after making 55 appearances for the Reds over a decade ago.