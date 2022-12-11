Liverpool in transfer chase with Everton and Newcastle United for Sunderland player

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg is high on the agenda of Premier League clubs, the Daily Star have reported.

And it is Liverpool who are said to be leading the chase for the 15-year-old’s signature after his emergence into the Black Cats’ under-18’s side but also their under-21’s.

Central midfielder Rigg is the captain of England’s under-16’s side and has played for the under-17’s already, and he is also rising the ranks quickly at club level just like he is on the international stage.

Rigg has started three times in the under-18’s Premier League this season and has two assists to his name, and has also featured twice off the bench in the under-21’s equivalent competition.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Tony Mowbray also allowed Rigg to travel with the first-team squad for their trip to Birmingham City in November, potentially indicating that the first-team isn’t all-that far off for the exciting teenager.

Rigg cannot sign a professional contract yet on Wearside due to his age and can only agree scholarship terms for the next two years, but next summer he will be free to make a move to a club in a higher division should they come in for him.

Along with Liverpool, both Everton and Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle United are showing major interest in Rigg’s services, with reports indicating that Sunderland could land in excess of £2.5 million should they not be able to hang on to the midfielder.

The Verdict

Whilst Sunderland obviously won’t want to lose such a talented prospect, when big boys come calling it can be hard to hang on to them.

The Black Cats hierarchy have to be worried about Liverpool being interested as they are gathering a fine selection of young talents for their academy from other clubs and they have the pulling power that not many other clubs do.

If Liverpool are able to turn Rigg’s head, then all Sunderland can do is try and get the best fee possible which suits them and potentially getting a cut in the future.

You have to watch out for Newcastle though – even though they are Sunderland’s bitter rivals it is claimed that Rigg and his family are all Magpies fans, so that move could be the most tempting of the lot.

The fact he has already been in and around the first-team at Sunderland though suggests that he has a bright future and it could give him the motivation to commit more long-term when he turns 16.