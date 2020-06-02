Liverpool hero issues bold verdict on Leeds legend

Quoted by the Guardian, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how revered Leeds United legend Tony Yeboah is in Germany.

The Ghanaian lit up the Premier League during his spell in the top flight with United, as he scored memorable goal after memorable goal in the mid to late 90s.

Certainly, he’ll forever be fondly remembered in Yorkshire for his achievements with the club but, listening to Klopp, you get the impression in Germany he had an even greater impact.

He played for the likes of Hamburg and Eintracht Frankfurt during his time in Germany and, for Klopp – a native of the country – he was one of the greatest strikers to have played in the Bundesliga.

He, rather amazingly, compared Yeboah to the great Gerd Muller:

“Yeboah was one of the greatest strikers who played in Germany apart from Gerd Müller. He had a big impact on society.”

The Verdict

Muller is one of the greatest strikers to have played the game so for Yeboah to be compared to him shows you just how highly thought of he was, and is, in Germany.

A player with a keen eye for a goal, often spectacular in variety, Yeboah brought the joys of the game to life with his performances both on these shores and over in Germany.