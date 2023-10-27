Highlights Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could face a big decision over his future in the January transfer window.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, one player who could soon have a big decision to make over his future is Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, a number of the club's senior players would depart the club.

However, Dewsbury-Hall was not one of them, with the midfielder remaining at The King Power Stadium.

Having done that, he has become a key player under new manager Enzo Maresca, helping the club make a strong early push for an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall league record for Leicester - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 13 5 5 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 2 2021/22 Premier League 28 1 2 As of 26th October 2023

That though, could now see Dewsbury-Hall attract plenty of interest once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

As a result, there could be plenty for the Leicester man to think about in January, so with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the options that could be available to him and whether they are worth pursuing.

Liverpool

During the summer transfer window, it was reported that Liverpool were considering a move for Dewbsury-Hall, as they looked to update and overhaul their options in the centre of the park.

In the end though, no deal for the Leicester man materialised, with the Merseyside club instead updating their midfield options with the additions of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

As a result, while a move to Anfield would see Dewsbury-Hall join a club who are expected to challenge for trophies and compete in European football, it would be one where it could be difficult for him to get regular senior football, meaning it may not be the best option for him from a personal perspective.

Fulham

According to recent updates from talkSPORT, another Premier League side who are interested in a move for Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the January transfer window are Fulham.

With Joao Palhinha's future often the subject of much speculation, and Tom Cairney out of contract in the summer, there may be more opportunities for Dewsbury-Hall if he is to move to Craven Cottage in January.

However, it is also less likely that the midfielder would be challenging for silverware or European football, if he was to switch to Marco Silva's side, which may make him reluctant to make this move, given what he has the chance to do at Leicester over the rest of the season.

Leicester

Of course, Dewsbury-Hall does also have the option of staying at Leicester for this season, which could be appealing to the midfielder as a boyhood fan of the club, who has the chance to play a vital role in what looks as though it could be a relentless march to promotion this season.

Indeed, speaking after his side's 12th win in 13 league games this season on Tuesday, Dewsbury-Hall admitted he feels he has a point to prove with the Foxes after their relegation last season, and believes his club belong in the Premier League.

That may suggest that staying at Leicester for the rest of the campaign for the very least could be preferential for Dewsbury-Hall, and with a contract at the club that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, he is in a strong position to do exactly that.