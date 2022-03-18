Liverpool figure praises Nottingham Forest individual ahead of FA Cup meeting

Djed Spence has received high praise from the Liverpool coach who mentored Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Middlesbrough full back is on loan with Nottingham Forest for this season, with Forest set to face Liverpool this weekend in the FA Cup quarter finals.

Spence has been an impressive performer under Steve Cooper this campaign as Forest compete for a play-off place in the Championship.

He has caught the eye of some Premier League sides, with numerous linked with signing him this summer.

Speaking on the Garibaldi Red podcast, Liverpool assistant academy director Nick Marshall has highlighted Spence’s performances this season.

Marshall has been very praiseworthy of Spence and believes that he will reach the very top of the game.

“He’s been a revelation. Middlesbrough had problems with his attitude or behaviour, or whatever it was. Loaning him to Forest has been a masterstroke from their perspective as well,” said Marshall, via Nottinghamshire Live.

“Steve Cooper’s very good at getting the best out of young players. He looks some kind of prospect. I’ve read things about him being around England squads.

“There’s some pretty good competition there in that attacking right-back spot, as we can attest to.

“It’s just a shame that it’s looking like you’ll lose him come the end of the season. I’ve not watched him loads, but he certainly seems to have the attributes to play at the very highest level.

“There’s no doubt about that. Athletically he’s very good. The modern full-back has to be good going forwards and you won’t get a better example than the QPR game.”

This is high praise for Spence coming from the coach who mentored Alexander-Arnold when he was coming through the Liverpool academy.

The winner of this weekend’s clash will find their way to Wembley for the semi-finals.

Forest are yet to appear at the new Wembley since it was built in 2007.

This is also re-igniting a rivalry from the 1980’s when these two sides competed for league titles and European Cups against each other.

Spence will be hoping to be a part of a Forest side that can write their name in the history books of the club this weekend.

The Verdict

There is mounting speculation as to where Spence will play his football next season.

Despite playing so well for Forest, the Reds will see no financial benefit to wherever he signs for in the summer as he is on loan from Boro.

But the service he has brought to the team could be invaluable if they can achieve promotion this season.

This weekend’s FA Cup clash will be a massive occasion and will be a welcome break from the stress of their play-off challenge.