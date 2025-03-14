Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Liverpool's EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday with an injury.

This news had been suspected ever since he was substituted against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening, and the Dutch head coach has now affirmed those suspicions in his pre-match press conference.

This is a significant blow, especially considering that back-up defender Conor Bradley is also sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained against Aston Villa last month.

Newcastle will be looking to take advantage of this and suspected starter Harvey Barnes will be keen to test whoever Slot chooses to fill in at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has been a vital performer under Slot this season, making 39 appearances across all competitions. However, his absence this weekend represents a considerable blow for Liverpool and could bolster Newcastle's chances of lifting major silverware for the first time in more than 50 years.

Speaking at Friday morning's pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed that the 33-cap England international will be absent against Eddie Howe's side.

The Dutchman expects Alexander-Arnold to return to action before the end of the campaign, but Sunday's showpiece Wembley affair is set to come too soon.

"Trent is indeed not available," said Slot.

"He will not be there in the final, but he is still to be assessed for how long it is going to take. We do expect him back by the end of the season."

Speaking about another injury concern in Ibrahima Konaté, who was also substituted against PSG, the 46-year-old added: "I expect him to train with us today (14th March), but let's see how he is."

Slot will undoubtedly be eager to have the French defender available, with defensive options currently stretched due to Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, and Joe Gomez all being unavailable for Sunday’s match.

Newcastle will be keen to take advantage of Liverpool's defensive headache

Eddie Howe will be frustrated that his Alexander-Arnold tormentor, Anthony Gordon, is unavailable for Sunday's final due to suspension, but he will still be confident that his frontline has the potential to cause Liverpool problems.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy are both in the form of their lives and Barnes can prove a real handful if allowed to cut inside onto his right foot.

Beyond that, they boast one of the most formidable midfields in the competition, with Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimarães all more than capable of dictating the tempo of a match.

Slot will be well aware that this will be a tough final, and after 120 minutes on Tuesday, his side can ill-afford to start slowly if they are to retain their EFL Cup title.

Liverpool and Newcastle's path to EFL Cup final Round Liverpool Fixture Result Newcastle Fixture Result Round 2 N/A N/A Nottingham Forest (A) 1-1 D (3-4 PENS) Round 3 West Ham (H) 5-1 W Wimbledon (H) 1-0 W Round of 16 Brighton (A) 2-3 W Chelsea (H) 2-0 W Quarter-Final Southampton (A) 1-2 W Brentford (H) 3-1 W Semi-Final 1st Leg Tottenham (A) 1-0 L Arsenal (A) 0-2 W Semi-Final 2nd Leg Tottenham (H) 4-0 W Arsenal (H) 2-0 W

Sunday promises to be an exciting fixture, and while not all the stars will be on the pitch, it has the potential to be a final that will be remembered for years to come.