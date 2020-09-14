Liverpool eyeing squad shuffle that could pave way for EFL arrival

Liverpool are looking to sell Rhian Brewster this transfer window and use the funds from any sale to help make a move for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, according to Alan Nixon.

The Reds got their Premier League title defence off to a winning start at the weekend but they were certainly made to work for it by Leeds United.

Three times they went in front and three times they were pegged back but, luckily for them, a late penalty sealed the three points.

The Reds’ attacking prowess was once again on show, then, but they could well be looking to add to it before the deadline in October judging by Alan Nixon’s comments:

Liverpool reason for selling Brewster … to bid for Sarr. https://t.co/eGq2cEGlQC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 14, 2020

The Verdict

Of course, this largely depends on a club stumping up the cash that the Reds want for Brewster and whether we actually see that happen or not remains to be seen.

The men from Anfield have got plenty of attacking talent but there is a feeling around the club that a couple more faces before the deadline wouldn’t go amiss.

It appears they need to sell before they buy, though, and so we may only see Sarr get near an Anfield move if young Brewster is sold.