Liverpool eye EFL side agreement if player exit plan falls through

Liverpool would be willing to let Swansea City take Rhian Brewster on loan again this season if they cannot ship him out on a permanent basis to a Premier League side in this transfer window, as per the Daily Star.

It has been made clear in recent days that the Reds are looking to get Brewster off of their books on a permanent basis and cash in with several Premier League sides eyed as potential buyers.

However, with no offer particularly forthcoming right now, this report reveals that the men from Anfield could well decide to let the striker move back to Swansea on loan again for the season.

A player with real potential and talent, he would surely be welcomed back with open arms at Swansea after a fine spell there for the second half of last season in the Championship.

The Verdict

Swansea fans won’t get their hopes up too much as Steve Cooper has looked to play down talk of a return this summer but this report may well catch the eye.

He certainly looked well at home at the club and in the Championship and getting him back would boost their play-off challenge for this season without a doubt.