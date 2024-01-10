Highlights Liverpool are in discussions with Preston North End to recall Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell after Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury.

Ramsay has made only two appearances for Preston North End, so his return is unlikely to significantly impact their season.

If Ramsay performs well for Liverpool, North End fans may feel jealous and question why he wasn't used more often.

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay, 20, joined Championship outfit Preston North End on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023/24 season, but following an injury to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds may choose to re-call Ramsay, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

The Lancashire Evening Post said on Wednesday morning: "Liverpool are in discussions with Preston North End over potentially recalling Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Deepdale.

"The talks come after injury to Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who extended his knee in the FA Cup win at Arsenal last weekend. A scan revealed a slight tear for the England international and Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the next three weeks of match action."

During his time at Deepdale, Ramsay has only made two Championship appearances as he was named in the starting 11 as the Lancashire outfit lost 2-0 at home to QPR on December 1st.

The former Aberdeen man also made a substitute appearance back in November, as North End were hammered 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside stadium.

Ramsay's exit should come as no major loss to North End

As the Scotland international has only made two appearances for Ryan Lowe's side, his return to Anfield is unlikely to have a major effect on North End's top-six prospects this campaign.

The Lancashire outfit are currently 14th in the Championship on 35 points, just five points blow the play-off spots which demonstrates the congested nature of the second-tier table.

First-choice right-back at Deepdale, Brad Potts, has started in 25 of the side's 26 Championship outings this season, so Ramsay was barely getting a look-in.

However, if Ramsay returns to his parent club and Potts gets injured, then Lowe would certainly miss the depth that the presence of the Scot brought to the table.

But, other options are available to the North End boss, who could deploy one of his left-sided defenders such as Greg Cunningham in the right-back position if necessary.

If Ramsay features for Liverpool and performs well, North End fans could be jealous

Historically, when Alexander-Arnold has faced an injury set-back, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has opted to use Joe Gomez as cover for the England fullback.

However, injuries to both left-backs Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas has meant that Gomez has instead been deployed on the left-hand side of defence, which has seemingly opened the door for Ramsay.

As Ramsay only played twice for North End in the Championship, it may seem unlikely that he has the ability to come into the frame for the Reds and perform well, but he is a player who Klopp clearly rates.

If the 20-year-old has an opportunity to start for the Anfield outfit and performs well, North End fans could be left feeling jealous, and will wonder why Lowe didn't use the youngster more often.