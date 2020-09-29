Liverpool exit unlikely amid Nottingham Forest, Swansea City links

Nat Phillips appears unlikely to leave Liverpool during this transfer window now with an injury set to scupper any move for him, as per a report from Goal.

The defender has spent time out on loan from the Reds before, playing for the likes of Stuttgart last season and Goal reports that clubs from Germany as well as the Netherlands and the Championship in this country were all keen on him.

Indeed, Wales Online supports that latter point with them reaffirming the interest of Swansea City and Nottingham Forest in the defender but it now appears all potential suitors are not going to be able to get him in.

Phillips will be out for some considerable time and certainly for longer than the remaining time in the transfer window so we’ll have to wait until January to see if he is going to move from Merseyside.

The Verdict

Phillips perhaps would have thought he could challenge to play for Liverpool at times after Dejan Lovren left in the summer but it does seem clear the Reds would have been willing to let him leave on loan.

However, this injury news puts all of that chatter to bed for now and he’ll just be focusing on his recovery in the coming weeks.