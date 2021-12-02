Liverpool, Everton, West Ham and Brighton are all interested in potentially securing a move for Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison ahead of the January window, according to teamTALK.

Jebbison has been spending time out on loan with Burton Albion in League One this season, after he made the decision to join the Brewers ahead of a number of other suitors.

The 18-year-old has managed to register four goals in his 12 League One appearances so far during his loan spell, but it has recently been confirmed that Sheffield United do have a recall option for him in January.

It is believed by teamTALK that Jebbison is set to return to Bramall Lane from his loan spell at Burton Albion in January. That comes with new manager Paul Heckingbottom needing to find more ways of getting goals into his side with the Blades having failed to get more out of some of their more senior forwards this season so far.

However, teamTALK also report that Sheffield United might not be able to keep hold of Jebbison even if they recall him. That comes with Barcelona having already watched him in action this term, while the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also thought to be monitoring him.

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom

It is now thought that Liverpool, West Ham, Everton and Brighton are all monitoring Jebbison ahead of potentially making a move for him in the January transfer window.

The verdict

This is going to be a very difficult situation for Sheffield United because they ideally could do with Jebbison returning to Bramall Lane and hoping that Heckingbottom can get a tune out of him in the second half of the campaign.

However, it would be difficult for them to deny him a move to the Premier League if the likes of Liverpool, Everton, West Ham or Brighton come calling for him in January. The 18-year-old is a player that does look like he has the potential to develop into a Premier League quality forward in the coming years, so the Blades might have to resign themselves to losing him.

Having said that, Jebbison does need regular game time to continue his development and the Blades might be in the best position to offer him that now that Heckingbottom is in charge. He showed faith in him last term by handing him his Premier League debut and you get the sense that he knows how to get the best form from him.

The 18-year-old will have plenty of time in his career to move on to the next level, but at the moment it might be wise for him to stay at Sheffield United, but only if the Blades give him assurances about his game time if he returns from Burton.