Liverpool emerge as late competition for Celtic’s pursuit of EFL player

Liverpool are ready to make a £2m offer for Preston’s Ben Davies as they look to solve their central defensive problems.

The Premier League champions’ issues in defence have been well-documented, with Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson the centre-back pairing for Jurgen Klopp’s side against West Ham today.

With Fabinho and Joel Matip joining long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, it means the Reds have been on the lookout for a stop-gap.

And, Football Insider have claimed that they have identified Davies as a potential solution. The update states a £2m offer could be made to North End for the 25-year-old, who will be out of contract in the summer.

That will come as a major blow to Celtic, as the Glasgow giants had been close to reaching a pre-contract agreement with the defender, who would make the move up north next season, when his deal at Deepdale expires.

With the transfer deadline tomorrow night, Liverpool have just over 24 hours to finalise the deal, whereas Celtic can agree terms with the player after the window shuts.

The verdict

This would be a pretty remarkable signing, and it’s one that Davies simply wouldn’t be able to turn down, as he will be competing for the Premier League title and in the Champions League if he does move to Anfield.

Whether he’s anywhere near that level is certainly open to debate, but he has been an effective player in the Championship over the years. It would also be a blow to Celtic too, as it seemed highly likely he would be moving to Glasgow.

Ultimately, it’s going to be a huge day ahead for the player, and it will be intriguing to see what happens.

