Liverpool demands outlined amid Bournemouth interest in player

Bournemouth want to re-sign Nat Phillips again over the summer, with the side now facing at least one campaign back in the Premier League.

However, if they want to snap up the defender on a permanent basis rather than on a short-term loan deal this time, then the Cherries will need to stump up £15m for his services as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips starred in 17 league games for the Reds back in the 2020/21 season when the side were in the middle of a defensive injury crisis and impressed as a stand-in when needed. With most of their backline options available again this campaign though, it left the player back sat on the sidelines.

Rather than just sitting on the bench then, Liverpool decided to loan him out to Championship Bournemouth. At the Vitality Stadium, he played a lot more frequently and even managed to help the side get back into the Premier League. With a further 17 league appearances to his name, he impressed at the back and the Cherries are keen to have him back if they can.

However, with the side now back in the top flight, they might fancy a more permanent arrangement for the player if they can during the offseason. The club though may end up priced out of a potential deal for Phillips, with the news from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that they may have to part with £15m for his services.

Whilst the Cherries will no doubt be given more money now they are back in the top division, it may be more than they are willing to pay for the player. However, if he is high up on their target list, then they may be prepared to spend the money required.

The Verdict

Nat Phillips has been excellent for Bournemouth in a small period of time, with the player impressing many at the club during his stint from January in the Championship.

He slotted into the Cherries backline with ease and didn’t look out of place. In fact, there are some who probably feel he was one of the better players in that defence when he was given the chance. Now, they’ll want to have him back but the money the Reds want for him might be too much for the club to stump up.

£15m in today’s market isn’t a tremendous amount and there will be players who move for a lot more that perhaps don’t appear to be worth as much. However, it might be more than the Cherries can manage as even though they are back in the top flight, it is a significant figure for a newly-promoted side.

Still, it could be a figure worth paying if he is an important part of Scott Parker’s plans. If he wants him, then he will have to stump up the cash – and he could very well do this summer.