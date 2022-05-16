Liverpool defender makes AFC Bournemouth admission regarding Scott Parker

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has admitted he has enjoyed every minute of his time working under AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

Phillips spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Vitality Stadium having made a deadline day loan move from the Merseyside club.

The central defender went on to make 17 Championship appearances for the Cherries as they achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Phillips said on his time working under Scott Parker, via afcb.co.uk.

“I’ve said from the start when people have asked me about it, he’s very detailed and meticulous in the way that he plans games. The way that he sets his teams and the way that he approaches games are very clear in terms of the instructions that he gives us.

“Also, in the messages that he wants to deliver us and in the sessions that he puts on as well; they very much align with what we wanted to achieve.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and also the other side of the game, the more emotional aspect and that side of things, I feel like he’s good at tapping into that side of stuff.

“So, it’s been a pleasure to work under him.”

The Verdict

Nat Phillips’ loan move to AFC Bournemouth seems to have paid off, and it sounds as though he enjoyed his time on the south coast.

With the Cherries now a top-flight club, could a potential return to Bournemouth be on the cards this summer?

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the Anfield pecking order, playing time is going to be hard to come by at the Merseyside club next season.

Therefore, a return to Bournemouth and the chance to play regular Premier League football could be a great opportunity for Phillips this summer.

It was recently revealed that his loan deal does not hold an option to make his loan move a permanent one, however, Bournemouth will surely be on the phone to Liverpool enquiring about the 25-year-old’s availability regarding a potential move this summer.