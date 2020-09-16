Liverpool defender linked with move to EFL club

Reading have registered their interest in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips according to journalist Courtney Friday.

Royals apparently in for Liverpool CB Nathan Phillips. Not good news for the likes of Holmes if he comes in. Loans at Stuttgart on his CV. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) September 16, 2020

The Royals are looking to add depth to their squad at the earliest of opportunities it seems, with newly-appointed boss Veljko Paunović keen to strengthen his team for the 2020/21 campaign.

Reading started the Championship season in the best way possible as they beat Derby County 2-0 in their opening match of this year’s league campaign.

Phillips spent last season on loan with German side VfB Stuttgart, and made 22 appearances in all competitions for them as they won promotion back into the Bundesliga.

He is highly unlikely to feature for Liverpool’s first-team anytime soon, and a move to Reading could tempt Phillips, although it remains to be seen as to whether any potential deal is a permanent or loan one.

Reading already have some strong options in defence though, with the recent performances of Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes catching the eye for the right reasons, as they look to challenge for a regular spot in the starting XI.

Reading host Barnsley at the Madejski Stadium in their next match, where they’ll be hoping they can extend their lead at the top of the Championship table with a positive result.

The Verdict:

I don’t think they need him.

Reading already have strong options in defence with the likes of Michael Morrison and Liam Moore being vastly experienced players in the Championship.

Whilst the likes of Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes are strong players to challenge for a starting spot in the Reading first-team, so I’m surprised to hear they’re chasing a deal to sign Phillips.

He’s a good player, but I think Reading need to strengthen in other positions in their team before the summer transfer window closes.