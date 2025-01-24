Liverpool’s decision not to recall Ben Doak this January could prove a huge sliding doors moment in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of a Premier League return.

Michael Carrick has confirmed, via The Northern Echo, that the winger will remain with the Teesside outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

The Reds held a recall option in their loan deal with Boro that could bring him back to Anfield this January.

However, that clause has now expired, and he will stay at the Riverside until the summer before returning to his parent club.

Given Doak’s importance to the side this year, this could have a huge impact at the top of the Championship table.

Ben Doak's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 23rd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.16 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.22 Shots 1.33 Assists 0.32 Expected assists (xAG) 0.23 npxG + xAG 0.45 Shot-creating actions 4.21

Ben Doak’s impressive Middlesbrough performances

Doak arrived at the end of the summer transfer window, and didn’t take long to settle into a starting role in Carrick’s first XI.

The Scotland international scored in his third appearance for the club, his first start, as the team won 2-0 against Stoke City.

From then, he has started all but one league game for Middlesbrough, contributing a total of three goals and six assists.

Each of his goals and assists have come in which Boro have won points, with his best performances invariably leading to the team’s best performances.

His attacking output has been impressive, even if it hasn’t always led to goals or assists too, creating 4.21 shots per game, while taking 1.33 of his own (per Fbref).

His threat from out wide has played a big role in Middlesbrough being one of the best attacking sides in the division, with only Leeds United scoring more after 28 games.

With the knowledge that he will now be at the club for the rest of the season, Boro should feel relatively confident of being able to earn a top six position.

While there will certainly be ups and downs between now and the end of the regular campaign, Carrick’s side look the most assured of the teams competing just below the top four, who themselves have a consistency that’s put them out of reach.

Middlesbrough’s Premier League ambition

Boro have been unable to match the level of Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield United or Leeds on a week-to-week basis, but on their day they can compete with anyone, which will give them some confidence when thinking about the play-off format.

Losing Emmanuel Latte Lath this month, which now seems inevitable, will be a blow but if they can reinvest that money in the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Giles then it might end up suiting the balance of the team just fine.

Middlesbrough must put the money from Latte Lath’s impending departure back into the team, as keeping Doak simply wouldn’t be enough on its own for a top six spot.

But that piece of the jigsaw might just be the difference-maker in those big ties in the play-offs, should they get there.

The 2-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday night put them in a more comfortable position in the table, now three points clear of seventh, and should be a marker for the rest of their campaign that they are serious about a promotion push.

If they do manage to get over the line and return to the top flight for the first time since 2017, then they will have Liverpool to thank.