Liverpool deal Fulham initial transfer blow as focus switches to 2022/23

Fulham want to retain Neco Williams heading into 2022/23 but it’s unlikely that Liverpool will sanction the full-back’s permanent exit.

Williams has been a revelation on loan with Fulham since joining Marco Silva’s side in the January transfer window.

The Wales international has made 10 appearances in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting a further two goals, helping Fulham further strengthen their grip on promotion to the Premier League and the title.

Naturally, given Fulham’s commanding position in the table, attention is turning to recruitment and building to survive back in the top-flight.

As per West London Sport, Liverpool will not allow the 20-year-old to leave Anfield permanently in the summer, although another loan move is not out of the question, offering Fulham a glimmer of hope.

Silva, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on re-signing Williams in the same report: “It’s too early for us to think about or talk about it. Neco is fully focused in his role at this football club, we are focused on taking the best from him.”

Fulham are only three wins away from confirming their promotion back to the Premier League.

They face Middlesbrough tomorrow night in a rescheduled fixture, looking to chalk off three of those points at the earliest opportunity.

The Verdict

Despite Liverpool’s seeming reluctance to let Williams leave on a permanent basis, it’s not all bad news for Fulham.

Given how they’ve developed the 20-year-old in only 10 games, they can be confident that Liverpool would trust them with another loan spell next season.

Beyond that, then, it still feels unlikely Williams will get the nod at Liverpool long-term, which might open up a permanent option.

