Liverpool deal for Championship attacker falls through

Liverpool have missed out on a move to sign Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho this month, BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty has confirmed.

Having been linked with Carvalho recently, reports earlier on deadline day revealed that the Anfield club were pushing hard for a deal to sign the 19-year-old.

Subsequent reports from Fabrizio Romano claimed that the two clubs had agreed a €10million fee for the teenager, with the attacker set to be loaned back to Fulham for the rest of the campaign.

However, it now seems as though that deal will in fact not be completed this month, despite the efforts of those involved.

According to this latest update from McNulty, the deal to sign Carvalho has fallen through, with time running out to get everything done to complete a deal, with the loan-back element seemingly a key part of the deal for Fulham, with the lack of deal sheets therefore leaving the sides with too much to do.

Liverpool's bid to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham has fallen through. No time to get everything done. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 31, 2022

Just not enough time for Liverpool to get the Fabio Carvalho deal over the line. The loan back element of the transfer was non-negotiable as far as Fulham were concerned. Deal sheets not used in the EFL so time simply ran out. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 31, 2022

Carvalho’s contract with Fulham is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave Craven Cottage for free at the end of this season.

The Verdict

You feel this is arguably more disappointing for Fulham than it is for Liverpool.

Given Carvalho was seemingly always going to be loaned back to Fulham, it seems as though the Anfield club have not missed out on his services this season.

As a result, they will now be able to swoop for the teenager in the summer, without paying a fee for him due to his contract situation.

By contrast, this now means Fulham are facing the prospect of losing a highly talented prospect for nothing, although they do at least get to keep him for their push for promotion in the next few months.