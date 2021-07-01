Liverpool considering sanctioning transfer exit for defender who is attracting Championship interest

Liverpool are considering sending Rhys Williams out on loan ahead of next season, with several Championship clubs keen on the youngster.

Major injury problems in central defence for Jurgen Klopp in the previous campaign meant the 20-year-old ended up featuring a lot more than many had expected, with Williams making 19 appearances in all competitions.

However, With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all returning from injury, combined with the signing of Ibrahima Konate means that Williams will be way down the pecking order next seaosn.

And, Goal have revealed that a temporary exit could be on the cards for the centre-back, as they state the Reds are seriously considering loaning the player out.

The update suggests Williams won’t be short on suitors either, as they claim a ‘host’ of clubs in the second tier would be keen on bringing in the defender.

Liverpool have done plenty of deals with Championship sides over the years, with Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo spending last season on loan at Cardiff City.

The verdict

Whilst Williams has struggled at times with Liverpool, that is at the very highest level and he deserves credit with how he handled being thrown into the deep end.

But, he’s not going to get minutes next season, so a loan move would make sense and you can understand why there’s lots of Championship interest as he has the potential to be a good player at this level.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks and whoever does land the centre-back will have done some good business ahead of the season starting in August.

