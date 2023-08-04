Liverpool are considering a potential move for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

According to football reporter Jacque Talbot, the Premier League side have identified the 24-year-old as someone that can bolster their midfield options going into the new campaign.

Liverpool have had a significant overhaul of their squad in that area this transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived in big money moves from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

However, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita have all departed the club.

This has left Jurgen Klopp’s side looking a little light in midfield at the moment, with other targets also being sought.

What is the latest surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s future?

Liverpool have already had two offers for Southampton’s Roméo Lavia rejected during this transfer window.

A move for Fluminense’s Andre has also been mentioned as a possibility.

But now their attention has turned to the Leicester player, who the club has been tracking for the last year.

It is believed that Dewsbury-Hall is not considered an alternative to Lavia, but negotiations with the Saints have proven difficult so he may leapfrog the Belgian in terms of priority for the Reds this window.

Lavia is being valued at £50 million, which Liverpool have so far refused to match in their bids for the 19-year-old.

One stumbling block that could emerge with Dewsbury-Hall is his current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

However, Leicester have proven far less stubborn than Southampton in their negotiations in recent big-money deals.

Both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes departed the King Power already this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 24-year-old’s Premier League experience is also seen as a beneficial factor in Liverpool’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall, with the midfielder having featured 59 times in the top flight over the last two campaigns.

How has the summer gone for Leicester City so far?

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as manager by the Foxes with the task of leading the club straight back to the Premier League after a disappointing previous campaign saw them finish 18th in the table.

Leicester have so far signed Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Callum Doyle, Stephy Mavididi and Mads Mermansen this summer.

However, the departures of Maddison, Barnes, Caglar Soyunu and Youri Tielemans will be keenly felt by the rest of the squad.

Leicester’s league season gets underway this weekend with a clash against Coventry City on Sunday at 12pm.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Dewsbury-Hall has come through the ranks at Leicester, meaning it will be difficult to consider a sale unless a big offer arrives.

Losing academy prospects is always difficult, but a move to Liverpool could be a big step-up for the 24-year-old considering Leicester’s relegation.

The midfielder has gained plenty of Premier League experience and could be a good option to improve the depth of Klopp’s options at Anfield.

Game time could be difficult to come by as he will still have to compete with the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for a place in the team, but their overall lack of depth should still see him earn plenty of minutes.