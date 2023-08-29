Highlights Liverpool is actively searching for a defensive midfielder to enhance their squad for the upcoming season.

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure is their primary target, but they may consider Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi as a more realistic option.

Ndidi's potential move to Liverpool could be influenced by his desire to join Anfield and Leicester's willingness to sell him due to his contract situation and a change in his role under Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is a potential target for Liverpool if they can’t do a deal for Cheick Doucoure ahead of the deadline.

Liverpool continue defensive midfielder search

Midfield has been a key issue for Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to add another number six to his squad as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

A deal for Moises Caicedo fell through as he opted to join Chelsea, whilst it was a similar story for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who made the move to the capital despite interest from the Reds.

Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart, but the Japanese international is the only natural defensive midfielder at the club, and he is unproven at the highest level.

Therefore, another player for that position could be signed before Friday’s deadline, with Liverpool having lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer.

Wilfred Ndidi could leave Leicester City this summer

And, the Independent has revealed that Crystal Palace’s Doucoure is the main target, but they could consider a move for Ndidi as it may be more realistic.

“Liverpool are investigating whether they can do one more midfield deal. There is still interest in Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace but they have so far been put off by the price. Wilfried Ndidi may be considered as relegated Leicester City are willing to do business in the last few days of the window.”

Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on signing Ndidi.

Would Leicester sell Wilfred Ndidi?

The chance to move to Anfield would surely appeal to Ndidi, so he would no doubt do all he can to get this move to happen if it’s possible, which could be a factor in things.

But, with the Nigerian international having entered the final year of his contract with the Foxes, the reality is that the club would surely be open to a sale, as they know this is the last chance to get a decent fee for the player.

As well as that, Enzo Maresca’s appointment has altered the role that Ndidi has in the side, and whilst he has contributed to the side winning their first four Championship games, he hasn’t been at his best.

With Harry Winks sitting in front of the back four to help keep possession, and Ricardo inverting as a full-back, Ndidi doesn’t have the same defensive responsibility as he is used to, and you could argue that other players may be better suited to that role.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It still feels like a lot could happen at Leicester in the last few days, with a host of players in the squad facing an uncertain future, including Ndidi.

The reality is that the club will have planned for this to happen, so they will have targets lined up, and their task is ensuring Maresca is left with a squad that can push to win automatic promotion this season.

So, it will be very interesting to see how the final days of the window play out, and how the Leicester squad looks for the game against Hull City on Saturday,.