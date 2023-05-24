Liverpool are very keen on the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer.

According to Goal.com, the Reds are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The midfielder has received a lot of plaudits for his performances with the Saints this year despite the team suffering relegation to the Championship.

A number of high profile clubs have previously been linked with a move for the youngster, with Liverpool now emerging as a potential next destination for Lavia.

Should Southampton look to cash-in on Romeo Lavia this summer?

Lavia signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a £10 million deal and has gone on to become a consistent presence in the side since moving to St. Mary’s.

The Belgian has made 28 league appearances for the team that currently sits bottom of the Premier League table.

Southampton’s final opponents in the top flight will be Liverpool this weekend, who will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on how Lavia performs as they weigh up a potential move for the exciting youngster.

Is Romeo Lavia part of Liverpool’s summer transfer plans?

Jurgen Klopp is planning to overhaul his midfield options for next season and Lavia is being considered a potential candidate to step into the team.

While there are other high priority targets for the Premier League side, such as Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount, it is understood that Lavia has earned a lot of admirers at Anfield with his performances this season.

Former club Man City do hold a £40 million buy-back clause which becomes active next summer, which could yet play a role in determining his future.

That clause may yet indicate what kind of figure will be needed from any prospective buyer this summer in order to convince Southampton of a sale.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

Lavia has had a standout season in an otherwise poor team, so it makes sense that he is attracting this level of interest.

It would be a big gamble to throw him into a side the size of Liverpool just yet.

Maybe another season with Southampton may be the best option, unless he’s guaranteed game time at Anfield.

That Liverpool look set for the Europa League could also play a role in their summer transfer plans, but it may also offer an easier pathway into the team for Lavia if he did arrive in the coming weeks or months.