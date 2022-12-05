Liverpool consider League One or League Two move for 19-year-old

Liverpool are considering a League One or League Two move for young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga for when January comes around, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old is currently out on loan with Macclesfield, with the non-league outfit leading the way in the division one west of the Northern Premier League.

Pitaluga has recently returned to Anfield for treatment and he is set to join the Reds for their mid-season trip to Dubai.

The report states that the Reds hierarchy are holding discussions about the immediate future of the Brazilian goalkeeper and whether or not to terminate his loan deal at Macclesfield now.

Capped by Brazil throughout various stages of the youth system, Pitaluga also has managed to accumulate a lot of experience with Liverpool’s U21s.

The verdict

Impressing at Macclesfield and looking to fast-track his career somewhat, it is no real surprise that Liverpool are set to consider League One and League Two moves in the immediate future.

The difficulty that Liverpool and Pitaluga may find is that midway through a season, the goalkeeping departments tend to be rather settled unless demand is created through other bits of transfer business.

It will of course be a risk if a move to the third or fourth tier comes to fruition, as he will likely face good levels of competition for a starting spot.

It will be interesting to see how the young goalkeeper’s situation plays out when the January transfer window gets rolling in under a month’s time.