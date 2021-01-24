Liverpool closing in on swoop for EFL starlet

Liverpool are poised to complete the signing of Kaine Gordon from Derby County in a deal that could reach £3m.

To follow the report from colleague @mcgrathmike, #lfc are closing in on the signing of Kaide Gordon from #dcfc. Deal for Gordon, 16, is £1m+ guaranteed and could rise to £3m. Not signed yet but heading that way. An attacking midfielder, Gordon seen as one of the best at his age — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 24, 2021

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is extremely highly-rated at Pride Park, but the club’s off-field issues means it has been suggested they will have to cash in on their youngsters this month.

And, the Telegraph reporter John Percy confirmed that Gordon is close to joining the Premier League champions for an initial £1m, although they could end up paying £3m for the teenager in the future.

This is something of a coup for the Reds, as Manchester United and Tottenham had been credited with an interest in the England youth international, but it’s Liverpool who have won the race.

The news is sure to frustrate Rams boss Wayne Rooney, as he has made it clear in the past how much he rates Gordon, and he stated the player was at the ‘right place’ to continue his development.

Derby’s need for cash has been highlighted by a failure to pay the players wages in full last month, as they wait for Sheikh Khaled to complete his takeover of the club, something which has dragged on for months now.

The verdict

This is a hugely frustrating update for Derby as the club should be doing all they can to keep their academy players, and an initial £1m doesn’t sound like a good deal at all for someone with Gordon’s potential.

Unfortunately, these things can happen though, and the club’s current situation means they have to consider offers.

For Gordon, the chance to join a club like Liverpool is obviously going to appeal, and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out at Anfield.

