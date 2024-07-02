Leeds United will be sweating on the futures of vital players after failure to gain promotion at the first time of asking, with Crysencio Summerville perhaps the next player out of the door following Archie Gray's sale, as PSG target the winger.

The lack of credible offers for Summerville led to Leeds needing to sell Archie Gray, according to The Athletic, but that pair could perhaps be the most valuable players among Daniel Farke's ranks. The former was named as the Championship Player of the Year, and the latter was the league's Young Player of the Year.

Whether he was scoring goals himself or laying them on a plate for others, the £1.3 million signing from Feyenoord was one of the most-feared attacking players in the division. Summerville scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists, and such form from a 22-year-old wide player is never going to go unnoticed from across Europe.

The Whites will be bracing themselves for a somewhat difficult transfer window, with plenty of interest expected in the young stars who took the so close to promotion. The Daily Mail has reported that the Whites may have to generate £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure Premier League status at the first time of asking.

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman and they join Chelsea in the running. Whilst Newcastle United have held discussions regarding Summerville recently, per The Athletic. Brighton have been reported to have made initial contact with the Leeds over the winger, and have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign him, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The latest regarding Crysencio Summerville's Leeds future

Journalist Wiebe de Vries was the first to report PSG's interest ahead of those clubs, explaining that the French giants are showing serious interest in the Dutchman after his exploits in West Yorkshire last season. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has confirmed that interest is there regarding Summerville, who could be in line for a move to the French champions this summer.

He wrote: "Sources close to the French top club report that the club management has contacted the management of the Leeds United attacker.

"Fulham were also concrete with their interest, but now seem to have lost out to interested clubs such as PSG, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The latter two clubs have enquired about Summerville's situation.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0 "For the time being, PSG therefore has the best chance."

Speaking via the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has previously stated that he expects Leeds to fetch between £35 and £40 million for the striker, which is the sort of fee that a club of PSG's financial might can afford.

That money would help to ease further lingering financial concerns and could be put to use for multiple areas of the squad, with Leeds looking to be aggressive in the transfer market this summer.

Crysencio Summerville and PSG

Retaining your best players as a second year parachute payment team is always a difficult situation to navigate, and especially with young players who are near-certainties to be too good for the Championship after a year of development.

This is an issue that is particularly pertinent for a Leeds side with Gray, Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Georginio Rutter amongst others. They have proven that they should not be playing another year of Championship football in 2024/25.

Summerville enjoyed an outstanding season, and his short bursts of acceleration make him a deadly weapon against deeper opposition, whilst his top speed has seen him at his best in transition for Leeds.

Of course, it is a huge step up to join a club the size and scale of PSG in the Champions League, but it is not a move that Leeds can stand in the way of this summer.