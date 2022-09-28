Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund tracking Sheffield United man ahead of January

The January transfer window is still three months away, but interest in Sheffield United midfielder is already hotting up, according to French publication Jeunes Footeux.

They claim that Premier League outfits Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona and Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, are all keeping tabs on the Norway international’s performances for the Blades.

Berge was the subject of transfer attention in the previous window that shut at the start of this month, and it was revealed this week that Chelsea indeed made an offer for the 24-year-old’s services before the deadline, but their approach to take him on loan was swiftly knocked back.

The other key player in the window were Belgian champions Club Brugge, who according to some reports had agreed a deal for Berge on deadline day, but that was refuted and the powerful midfielder remained a Blades player beyond the 11pm deadline.

Berge has had a storming start to the 2022-23 Championship season with three goals and three assists in 10 outings as United sit top of the second tier going into a hectic fixture schedule before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Verdict

Even though Berge has been playing in the Championship for over a year now, the fact that big clubs are looking at him going into the mid-season window shows how good of a player he is.

There is a reason that United shelled out £22 million for his services in 2020 and that is because he not only had big potential, but also ability in the present day.

When he’s at his best, Berge just coasts through the opposition midfield at ease and he’s a big part of why Sheffield United have been successful so far this season.

Even though he is still contracted at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024, the release clause of £35 million is there for anyone to pay, and if he continues his upward trajectory of performances, then it’s more-than likely that a big club is going to offer the necessary money.