Hull City have emerged as a genuine top-six contender this campaign and in the eyes of many, boss Liam Rosenior is exceeding expectations at the MKM Stadium.

A defeat to Norwich City on Friday night may prove to be damaging for the Tigers' top-six push, but an upcoming clash with play-off rivals Sunderland offers Rosenior's men with an opportunity to get back on track.

The recent loan capture of Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho demonstrates Rosenior's ambition and portrays the Tigers as a club who are serious about their promotion credentials while it could also aid their latest transfer pursuit.

According to the Irish Sun, both the Tigers and Premier League outfit Sheffield United are interested in St Partick's Athletic right-back Sam Curtis.

Carvalho capture could help Tigers in race for Curtis

The signing of Carvalho shows the ambition of the Tigers, and if the ace performs as well as he did for Fulham during the 2021/22 Championship season, in which he returned 10 goals and eight assists as the Whites lifted the second-tier title, then promotion could genuinely be on the cards for Rosenior's men.

Meanwhile, the Blades are rock-bottom of the Premier League, and relegation appears to be more than likely barring a remarkable great escape.

Although Curtis, 18, may be tempted by the prospect of joining a current Premier League side, he should bear in mind that the presence of the Tigers in next season's Premier League is arguably more likely than that of the Blades.

The signing of Carvalho is a major boost to the Tigers' chances of promotion, and if he can display the sort of form he once showed at Craven Cottage, then Rosenior will have one of the finest players in the second tier at his disposal.

After all, there is a reason why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp decided to snap up the Portugal under-21 international in 2022, following his exploits in West London.

Landing Carvalho highlights that Hull are a team on the up and that they are an attractive destination for even some of the very best Championship players.

Blades are on the way down, but Tigers could be on the up

With the addition of not just Carvalho, but also Football League goal-scoring machine Billy Sharp, there is every chance that the Tigers could secure a top-six spot, and even go on to be promoted to the Premier League.

The project at the MKM Stadium is an exciting one and they're moving in the right direction - something it's hard to suggest about Sheffield United.

If Curtis considers the long term, then it is arguable that it would be far more sensible to sign for Hull rather than the Blades as barring somewhat of a miracle, Chris Wilder's will be plying their trade in the second tier next season, whereas Rosenior's men could be in the Premier League.

Curtis is a starlet in the Irish Premier Division, and started in 34 of St Patrick's 36 league games last season, helping his club finish third in the table.

At just 18, the young right-back has made his mark on Irish football, and should he sign for the Tigers, he has the opportunity to earn promotion to the Premier League in his first stint in the English game.