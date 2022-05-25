Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp name-drops Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper

After Steve Cooper’s impressive season with Nottingham Forest this season, he found himself nominated for the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy at the League Managers Association awards.

However, it was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who received the award after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with his side whilst facing the Champions League Final this weekend too.

Other nominations were Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Nathan Jones and David Moyes but it was Cooper who Klopp gave a mention to after winning his award.

The two managers came head to head this season in the quarter finals of the FA Cup following Forest’s impressive run this year.

Liverpool, who went on to win it, beat Cooper’s side only narrowly with a 1-0 win after Diogo Jota scored in the 78th minute.

Not only was their cup run a brilliant achievement this season, but Cooper has also got his side into the play-off final and 90 minutes away from Premier League football despite Forest being bottom of the table when he first took over.

Klopp was sure to give him the credit he deserved as he told Goal (via Nottinghamshire Live): “Thank you to all my colleagues. For example, what Steve Cooper did at Nottingham is crazy.

“We had no idea we would consistently be that good. Now Real Madrid, we’ll give it a try.”

The Verdict:

For Steve Cooper to be nominated for this award is something he will feel to be a great achievement in itself even though he didn’t win it and to miss out to Klopp isn’t anything to be ashamed of.

It was great to see Jurgen Klopp give Cooper that shoutout for his work given how impressive his season has been with Forest and the Reds manager will no doubt have felt a lot of pride in hearing this.

Klopp came up against Forest this year so will have got a first hand insight into how Cooper works and what he’s done at the City Ground to change his side’s fortunes.

Therefore, the fact he felt it was worthy of his attention and gave it credit shows just how remarkable Cooper’s achievements with Forest have been this season and he will now be hoping he can top off in the perfect way on Sunday in the play-off final.