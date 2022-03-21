Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Nottingham Forest supporters after FA Cup clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lauded the “absolutely great atmosphere” at The City Ground and the “absolutely outstanding” noise made by both fans in last night’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Diogo Jota’s second half goal proved decisive on Trentside as the Premier League side beat Forest 1-0 to secure their place in the semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Even so, the home side certainly did themselves justice and after creating plenty of chances in the game may feel they were unlucky not to at least take the game to extra time or penalties.

Having already beaten Arsenal and Leicester at home this season, a packed-out City Ground did its best to play its part in what would’ve been a famous victory over old rivals.

Speaking to club media after the game, Klopp issued his verdict on the home support – lauding them but highlighting that some of the chants had been distasteful.

He said: “These kind of things are completely normal. It’s great, it was an absolutely great atmosphere I have to say.

“They were quite competitive. Not everything that they were shouting I liked, but the noise was absolutely outstanding.”

Forest’s full focus will now shift to the play-off race in the Championship, where they’re currently three points back from the top six with games in hand over most of the teams above them.

The Verdict

Forest fans can be very proud of their team’s performance against Liverpool and will rightly feel that they could’ve been heading to Wembley had things gone slightly different.

Given it was an FA Cup quarter-final against 1980s rivals Liverpool and what we’ve seen in previous rounds, it’s no surprise that the home support made sure The City Ground was noisy last night.

It’s a shame that some fans oped for distasteful chants but it seems for the most part that Klopp was impressed by the Forest fanbase.

They’ll be hoping they get the chance to play Liverpool twice next season in the Premier League.