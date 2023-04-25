Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Conor Bradley will earn the chance to showcase his talent in pre-season before a decision is made on his future.

While a permanent exit is not expected to be on the cards for the defender, Klopp has suggested that the Reds will consider the possibility of loaning him out again.

Bradley joined Bolton Wanderers on a temporary basis during the previous summer transfer window.

Since sealing this particular switch, the Northern Ireland international has managed to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

A stand-out performer for Bolton in League One, Bradley has provided an impressive total of 10 assists in 39 games that he has featured in this season.

The right-back is expected to make his latest appearance in Wanderers' clash with Accrington Stanley this evening.

By securing victory in this particular fixture, Bolton will move five points clear of Peterborough United in the race for a play-off place with two games left to play.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Conor Bradley's future?

Making reference to Bradley, Klopp has admitted that he will take a look at him in pre-season before deciding on what will be the best step for the defender in terms of his future.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "Our plans are, bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on.

"The plans are in the moment, bring him back and keep him, but we will see that."

Klopp later added: "Everybody speaks positively about him.

"I think one-and-a-half years ago only a few football nerds would have known about him and now everybody knows him.

"That’s cool and that’s the first step.

"He is our boy, which I like a lot.

"A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that.

"So, that’s it.

"Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not.

"We will decide that then and not now."

Could Bolton potentially convince Liverpool to loan Bradley back to them this summer?

With there being a possibility that Bradley could leave Liverpool on a temporary basis again next season, Bolton will unquestionably be keen to bring him back to the club.

However, in an interview with The Bolton News earlier this year, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt suggested that the club will only get the chance of securing a reunion with the defender if his side achieves promotion to the Championship.

A step-up in level next season will be ideal for Bradley as he may now be ready to feature in the second-tier after averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in a Bolton shirt in League One.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to help Wanderers in their quest for a place in the Championship by delivering the goods during their remaining league fixtures as his side aims to book another trip to Wembley Stadium next month.