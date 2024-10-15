Blackburn Rovers will no doubt be very pleased with what they have seen from their 2024 summer signings so far this season.

Going into the transfer window, last season's final escape from Championship relegation, and the inevitable exit of Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics, put plenty of pressure on the club.

Had they not got the right deals done, or failed to make enough signings, another fight to avoid the drop would have felt certain to follow.

In the end, though, nine first-team signings were made that did seem to boost the squad, giving some hope that this could be a more enjoyable campaign at Ewood Park.

So far, those new additions have made a largely positive impact at the start of their Blackburn careers, and one who has certainly impressed, is Owen Beck.

Liverpool loanee impressing at Ewood Park

Back in the final week of the summer transfer window, one of those to make the move to Lancashire was Owen Beck.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool, to provide cover and competition at left-back for Harry Pickering.

Just a few days after his arrival, an injury to Pickering saw Beck thrown in at the deep end, making his debut for Blackburn while starting away at local rivals Burnley.

In the end though, the Liverpool loanee took his challenge brilliantly, never looking overawed by the occasion, and more than holding his own against one of the promotion favourites.

From there, Beck looked to have made that starting spot on the left of defence his own, keeping his place for the next two games, looking solid defensively, and posing a threat going forward.

However, a controversial red card away at Preston North End has seen him suspended for Blackburn's last three games.

But with that suspension now coming to an end, Rovers will hope the left-back can pick up where he left off prior to that ban, to replicate the impact of one of his Liverpool teammates in particular.

Owen Beck must match Harvey Elliott impact for Blackburn

Of course, Beck is far from the first Liverpool player to head to Ewood Park on loan in recent seasons.

Back in the 2020/21 campaign, Harvey Elliott was the first to make that move in this current era, and he would leave a lasting impression on Rovers fans.

Despite playing in the behind-closed-doors campaign, the winger became hugely popular with supporters for his commitment and ability while at Ewood Park.

Indeed, that all translated into a considerable return on the pitch as well, with Elliott scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn.

Harvey Elliott 2020/21 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 7 Shots per Game 1 Shots on Target per Game 0.3 Assists 11 Pass Success Rate 78% Dribble Success Rate 57% Duel Success Rate 45%

That kick-started a trend of Liverpool players heading to Ewood Park on a temporary basis, with Leighton Clarkson making the same move for the 2021/22 season.

However, the midfielder could not make the same impact as Elliott. He managed just seven appearances - of which four were as a starter - before being recalled by Liverpool in January 2022.

The following campaign was the turn of Tyler Morton, who was more heavily involved for Blackburn, but could not maintain a strong start to the campaign.

Indeed, the midfielder failed to score and managed just four assists in a total of 46 appearances for the club.

There was also the odd costly defensive lapse, not least in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Sheffield United that denied Rovers a first ever trip to the New Wembley.

Last season, Blackburn had to wait until January to sign a Liverpool player on loan, and once they did, centre-back Billy Koumetio made just one substitute outing in the FA Cup for them.

As a result, for all their efforts, it seems as though those at Ewood Park are still yet to find a Liverpool loanee who can make the same impact for them as Elliott did.

So far though, the early signs from Beck have been promising, that he may now be the player who can change that.

If that proves to be the case, not only would it give Rovers a major asset on the pitch, a successful loan stint here could boost the chances of another loan deal in the future as well.

With all that in mind, it seems as though Beck has one clear predecessor to aim to match at Ewood Park, and Blackburn have plenty of reasons to be hopeful he succeeds in doing so.