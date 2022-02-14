Liverpool? Barcelona? Stay at Fulham? Fabio Carvalho’s potential next destinations weighed up

Fabio Carvalho has developed at a rapid rate this season under Marco Silva and has been one of the most impressive young players in the country.

No one has been surprised by the calibre of the clubs that have registered their interest in his services and with the 19-year-old’s contract up in the summer it seems inevitable that a move away will be completed in the next transfer window.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to rival Liverpool for Carvalho’s signature in the summer according to Marca, which gives the 19-year-old a lot of options to contemplate during the final few months of this season.

Here, we have weighed up some of Carvalho’s potential destinations…

Liverpool

The Reds are building a strong reputation for nurturing young talent, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, formerly of Fulham, are all success stories in the current first team and Carvalho could take some belief from their pathways that moving to Liverpool would be a smart move.

Regular first team football would not be very likely, which now he has had a taste of it at Fulham, would be a frustrating state of affairs looking ahead to 2022/23 and suggests that he would possibly go out on loan.

Barcelona

The Catalan Giants have not been the intimidating model club that they once were in recent years and appear to be at the beginning of a cycle under Xavi.

Barcelona is a dream move for so many aspiring footballers and therefore it would be hard to begrudge Carvalho taking a move there, but whether it would be best for the development of his career is up for debate.

The 19-year-old is spoilt for choice and the reputation of the esteemed La Masia academy at Barcelona, which trumps the youth development system of Liverpool, could be one pull factor that Carvalho will want to be a part of in pursuing a career at the top of European football.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who was Aleksander Mitrovic signed from? Anderlecht Newcastle United Benfica Napoli

Potential stay at Fulham

This would be the only destination that guarantees regular first team football.

If promoted to the Premier League, Carvalho would be set for a steep pay rise on any new contract and could gain valuable experience in the top-flight with the Cottagers.

Agents can have a huge sway on these things, but it is hard to see a downside of Carvalho staying at Fulham for one more season, showcasing his talent in the Premier League before moving on to a club competing in the Champions League, which his talent undoubtedly shows that he is destined to do so.