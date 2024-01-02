Highlights Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Neil has been scouted by multiple teams and has already made 131 appearances for Sunderland.

Despite being tied down to a long-term contract, Neil's future at Sunderland may be uncertain if the club fails to gain promotion, as he has the potential to play in the Premier League.

Sunderland are facing a January battle to keep hold of Dan Neil, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all keen on the midfielder this month.

That's according to Sunderland Nation, who believe the 22-year-old academy product has been scouted by teams up and down the Premier League recently.

Neil is tied down to a long-term contract at the Stadium of Light which doesn't expire until 2026, but has already made 131 appearances for his boyhood club.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch the player last year, as revealed by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, whilst fellow top-flight outfit Burnley also had a fee rejected during the summer.

Football Insider also reported during the summer that Crystal Palace and Brentford had joined Burnley in the race, but his list of admirers has since grown further.

Sunderland have been keen to both recruit and use young talent in recent years, as the Black Cats also had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign and during the current season so far, too.

Last season, Neil emerged as a key figure and was virtually ever-present in their young group, playing in 47 Championship games, including two in the play-offs, scoring twice and assisting four times from the base of midfield.

He has continued where he left off, featuring 26 times this campaign so far, scoring or assisting seven goals already from central-midfield.

Neil has added further strings to his bow this season, as he has also captained the side on occasion as well. The 22-year-old has been capped at England youth level previously in England's U-20 set up.

Dan Neil's career stats - as of 02/01/2024* Team Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland 131 10 15 England U-20 3 0 0

Premier League interest grows for Sunderland's Dan Neil

The midfielder has impressed this season under both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale, and a mixture of top Premier League and foreign clubs are said to be circling with the January transfer window now open, according to Sunderland Nation.

The report states: "Liverpool made an enquiry about the central midfielder last summer, and the Anfield club have continued to monitor him closely.

"North London duo Tottenham and Arsenal also regularly have Neil watched in person, as well as Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

"In total, around a dozen clubs have a serious interest."

Related Journalist reveals update on Crystal Palace’s links to Sunderland star Ekwah doesn't look set for a switch to Selhurst Park at this moment in time.

Dan Neil's Sunderland future

Given Sunderland's league position, they will likely hope to keep the likes of Neil and Jack Clarke this month to help boost their promotion hopes.

Of course, with a model of recruiting players with high potential in place, they will need to eventually flip players for profit to continue to buy other young talents.

However, Neil is a vital cog in the play-off chasing side and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the division already.

He's an exciting prospect and capable of making the Premier League step up, but another half-season of development with this young Sunderland squad could be the best thing for his career, as well as for the Black Cats' promotion ambitions.