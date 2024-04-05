Highlights Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on Crycensio Summerville, who has been a star player for Leeds United in the Championship.

It is crucial for Leeds to secure a promotion spot to have a chance of keeping Summerville at the club for the next season.

European giants Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and FC Porto are also interested in signing the talented winger

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs chasing a move for Crycensio Summerville this summer.

According to HITC, there are up to eight sides all keeping tabs on the Leeds United forward ahead of a potential transfer offer.

Summerville has earned a lot of praise for his performances in Daniel Farke’s side this season, with the Dutchman starring in the Whites’ push for automatic promotion.

The 22-year-old has contributed 17 goals and eight assists in the Championship so far this season (all stats from Fbref), as the Yorkshire outfit pursues a top two finish.

He is Leeds’ top scorer in the division, and will be key for the side during the run-in, with only a handful of games remaining.

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest

A number of clubs, from both England and wider Europe, have sent scouts to take a closer look at Summerville’s performances this campaign.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham have all kept a close eye on the winger.

Summerville was linked with a move away from Elland Road in previous transfer windows, with Brighton and Aston Villa mentioned as potential suitors, but he remained with Leeds.

The forward has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate rush to cash in.

However, failure to gain promotion could hurt Leeds’ chances of holding onto one of their star figures.

It is still tight at the top of the Championship table, and it is far from guaranteed that Farke’s side earns a top two spot.

European giants such as Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto are also interested in Summerville.

Leeds planning Summerville contract talks

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.42 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.35 Shots 3.42 Assists 0.24 Expected assists (xAG) 0.32 npxG + xAG 0.67 Shot-creating actions 6.23

Leeds are hoping to hold contract talks with the player in the near future in order to stave off this transfer speculation.

The Yorkshire club is planning to discuss a new deal if promotion to the top flight is secured in the coming weeks.

The team currently sits second in the table with just six games to go, but third place Leicester City has a fixture in hand.

The Foxes are only one point behind Farke’s team, so victory in that extra game will take them above Leeds, thus knocking them into the play-offs.

But Ipswich Town in first are also just one point ahead of Leeds, so it is still too close to call in the battle for automatic promotion.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to Coventry City on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Promotion can keep Summerville at Leeds

Securing promotion to the Premier League is surely Leeds’ only hope of holding onto Summerville at this stage.

The club did well to convince him to stay following relegation last year, and he has since proven himself as a key asset to the team.

The chance to move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down this summer if Leeds are still in the Championship.

But a top two finish from the Whites could convince him to stay another year, as he is settled at Elland Road and still just 22, so has plenty of time to earn his way to an even higher level.