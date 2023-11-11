Highlights Leeds United's bid for promotion to the Premier League is crucial to keeping their best players, as some top clubs are already showing interest in them.

The departure of certain players in the 2023 summer transfer window highlights the risk of losing key talent if Leeds fails to achieve promotion.

Leeds must continue winning matches to give themselves the best chance of retaining their players, as Premier League football in the next season is their bargaining chip.

Leeds United have had a promising campaign so far but know that they must keep it up for the rest of the year.

Their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking is on track, but if they fall short in their quest of getting back to the top flight, they know they run the risk of losing some of their best players.

Indeed, we're starting to see reminders of that as we head deeper into the winter months...

Who left Leeds United in the 2023 summer transfer window?

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Premier League sides lurking over Leeds talent

It's a problem plenty of sides have to contend with when they drop out of the Premier League and Leeds are no different.

They saw some leave in the summer, though they managed to keep hold of some key names, and they know that if they miss out on promotion this year they are going to struggle to keep hold of those that stayed for much longer.

Indeed, we're seeing some top clubs linked with moves for some of their talent, now, with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, and Crystal Palace tipped to be interested in Archie Gray, whilst Tottenham are among the clubs to have been said to be interested in Willy Gnonto - a player who looks like he could leave even if Leeds do go up it must be said.

Clearly, these rumours are only going to build as the season wears on, and all Leeds can do is keep winning matches to give themselves the best bargaining chip possible to keep their players: Premier League football in 24/25.

It's in Leeds' hands

Fortunately for Daniel Farke and fans of Leeds, the situation is in their hands and is one that at the moment looks like it could yet work out favourably.

Even if they went up they might lose some of their players, of course, but it would give them the best chance of holding on to most of them if they won promotion, and they have a fair shot of doing that.

There's a long way to go in the season, of course, but a win over Leicester earlier this month showed they can beat anyone in the league on their day, and they are currently third - eight points off of Ipswich Town in second place as we head into the latest round of Championship fixtures.

Finishing inside the top six will be the minimum expectation this year, but being one of the three going up needs to really be the aim or they risk seeing a talented squad getting taken apart.