Highlights
Leeds United have had a promising campaign so far but know that they must keep it up for the rest of the year.
Their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking is on track, but if they fall short in their quest of getting back to the top flight, they know they run the risk of losing some of their best players.
Indeed, we're starting to see reminders of that as we head deeper into the winter months...
Who left Leeds United in the 2023 summer transfer window?
|
Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures
|
Player Name
|
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Tyler Adams
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Rodrigo Moreno
|
Al-Rayyan
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Robin Koch
|
E. Frankfurt
|
Loan
|
Max Wober
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Loan
|
Tyler Roberts
|
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
|
Adam Forshaw
|
Norwich City
|
Permanent
|
Joel Robles
|
Al-Qadsiah
|
Permanent
|
Brendan Aaronson
|
Union Berlin
|
Loan
|
Jack Harrison
|
Everton
|
Loan
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Rasmus Kristensen
|
AS Roma
|
Loan
|
Marc Roca
|
Real Betis
|
Loan
|
Sam Greenwood
|
Middlesbrough
|
Loan
|
Cody Drameh
|
Birmingham City
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Sonny Perkins
|
Oxford United
|
Loan
|
Weston McKennie
|
Juventus
|
End of Loan
Premier League sides lurking over Leeds talent
It's a problem plenty of sides have to contend with when they drop out of the Premier League and Leeds are no different.
They saw some leave in the summer, though they managed to keep hold of some key names, and they know that if they miss out on promotion this year they are going to struggle to keep hold of those that stayed for much longer.
Indeed, we're seeing some top clubs linked with moves for some of their talent, now, with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, and Crystal Palace tipped to be interested in Archie Gray, whilst Tottenham are among the clubs to have been said to be interested in Willy Gnonto - a player who looks like he could leave even if Leeds do go up it must be said.
Clearly, these rumours are only going to build as the season wears on, and all Leeds can do is keep winning matches to give themselves the best bargaining chip possible to keep their players: Premier League football in 24/25.
It's in Leeds' hands
Fortunately for Daniel Farke and fans of Leeds, the situation is in their hands and is one that at the moment looks like it could yet work out favourably.
Even if they went up they might lose some of their players, of course, but it would give them the best chance of holding on to most of them if they won promotion, and they have a fair shot of doing that.
There's a long way to go in the season, of course, but a win over Leicester earlier this month showed they can beat anyone in the league on their day, and they are currently third - eight points off of Ipswich Town in second place as we head into the latest round of Championship fixtures.
Finishing inside the top six will be the minimum expectation this year, but being one of the three going up needs to really be the aim or they risk seeing a talented squad getting taken apart.