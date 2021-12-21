Liverpool and Newcastle handed setback in January pursuit of EFL player as £50m+ fee touted

Bournemouth will not be selling any key players in the January transfer window with Liverpool and Newcastle United target Lloyd Kelly set to stay at the club, according to journalist Kris Temple.

The centre-back, who has been a vital player in the promotion push under Scott Parker this season, has been linked with reuniting with former Cherries boss Eddie Howe at Newcastle while he is also said to be on the Anfield club’s radar.

It appears the Premier League clubs in pursuit will have to wait for their chance to prize him away from the Vitality Stadium as Temple has reported that Bournemouth will not be selling any key players next month.

It is understood it would take offers of more than £50 million to make the South Coast club “even answer the phone” and that the likes of Kelly and Dominic Solanke will not be leaving.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Cherries from Bristol City in a big-money move in 2019 and has established himself in the first team since their return to the Championship.

Kelly has impressed alongside Gary Cahill at the heart of the Bournemouth backline this season and wears the captain’s armband in the absence of Steve Cook.

Can you remember AFC Bournemouth’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 What was Bournemouth's Boxing Day result in 2019? 1-0 1-1 2-1 2-2

The Verdict

While this update looks like a setback for Newcastle and Liverpool, it is certainly good news for Parker and for fans of the Cherries.

Keeping the squad together next month will be vital if Bournemouth are to win promotion back to the top flight this season and Kelly has become a pivotal player in the heart of defence.

With his current deal at the Vitality Stadium set to run to 2024, the Championship outfit can afford to be bullish when it comes to the young defender’s future and his stock will surely continue to rise if he can help them return to the top flight.

Keeping hold of Kelly in future windows may not be realistic but it seems the 23-year-old won’t be going anyway in January.

No club is going to pay more than £50 million for the defender right now and Bournemouth don’t need to cash in.