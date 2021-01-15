Liverpool and Man United weighing up seven-figure move for Derby County man

Liverpool and Manchester United are preparing offers for Derby County winger Kaide Gordon, according to Sky Sports.

Derby are in dire straits off the pitch at the moment, with players’ wages not being paid amid a proposed takeover failing to be completed.

This means that Derby may have to cash in on their younger players this month, in order to raise much-needed funds.

Gordon is one of many promising youngsters at the club at the moment, with the winger recently making his first-team debut under Wayne Rooney.

The 16-year-old – who is yet to make his Under-23s’ debut – came on as a substitute in the latter stages of their 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Sky Sports report that Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Gordon’s situation at Pride Park, and Rob Dorsett adds that the youngster is set to leave for a seven-figure fee plus sell-on clauses in the next fortnight.

Derby have reportedly turned down bids of around £1million for Gordon already, and are said to value him at almost double that price.

The Verdict

It would be a real shame if Derby were to lose their younger players because of this situation.

Gordon is obviously a raw talent and still has a lot to prove, but he seems to be a really exciting player with loads of potential.

In any other walk of life, Derby would want him to stay and develop under their stewardship, but the fact they might be forced into selling him and watch him improve from afar is unfortunate.