Liverpool and Everton enter race for Championship midfielder

Liverpool and Everton have joined the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder George Hall.

Football Insider are reporting that Premier League giants Liverpool and Everton are in the hunt for Hall, with Leeds United also interested.

It was recently reported that the Elland Road club were close to securing the signing of the 18-year-old in the January transfer window.

However it’s now emerged that Liverpool are courting the youngster as they look to bring in another young star into their squad, following in the footsteps of the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Everton are also on Hall’s trail as they hunt for dynamic young midfielders who have the ability to have an impact on their first team. Manager Frank Lampard has shown with Anthony Gordon that he’s willing to give youngsters a chance to prove themselves which could severely sway the thinking of Hall.

Interestingly, the midfielder was absent from Birmingham’s win over Reading on Friday night, with Eustace suggesting a calf issue was the main reason for the midfielder missing out.

Eustace cooled talk that Hall would move to the Premier League side ahead of the game, as he reiterated his desire to keep the teenager, who is seen as the latest talent to come through the ranks at the Blues academy.

Hall has already made 18 Championship appearances this season with five starts under his belt, with Eustace looking like he has a fight on his hands to keep his star asset.

The Verdict

Hall is clearly a talented player and this speculation is perhaps unfair and certainly not ideal for the youngster.

He’s at an age where he should be concentrating on his football but with the surrounding noise, it must be difficult for him.

All Eustace can do is manage that noise and ensure Hall is kept grounded as they head into a tough January period where they may be forced to sell one or two of their best assets.