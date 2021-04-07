Liverpool and Emi Buendia: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

It seems a near-certainty that Emi Buendia will be a Premier League player next season, though who he’ll be playing for is slightly less clear.

The Argentine playmaker has dazzled for the Canaries this term – scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists as he’s helped them move close to the Championship title and a Premier League return.

He doesn’t appear to be short of suitors, however, with a string of top-flight clubs linked ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool are one such club, so we’ve outlined exactly what we know so far to investigate how likely a deal is to happen…

What do we know so far?

Anfield Central reported earlier this week that Liverpool had enquired over the availability of Buendia after his impressive 2020/21 form.

Sources exclusively informed Football League World, however, that the 24-year-old is just one name on a list of potential Mo Salah replacements should he leave the Premier League club this summer.

It is understood that some members of the Liverpool recruitment team consider Buendia to be ‘different class’ but that there are reservations over the price that Norwich are looking for – thought to be in excess of £30 million – so for the time being they’re just monitoring him.

Should they look to move for him in the summer, though, it seems they’ll face a fair amount of competition – with Arsenal among the sides reportedly keen.

Norwich City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 Norwich secured their first away win in the league under Daniel Farke against which side? Middlesbrough Reading Sheffield United Ipswich Town

Is a transfer likely to happen?

At this point, there are other clubs that seem more likely to sign Buendia this summer but that’s not to say the Reds can’t win the race for him.

Sources have indicated that Liverpool are eyeing him as a Salah replacement and it is understood there is growing concern that the Egyptian winger wants to leave Anfield.

The issue is that may hold up a deal is that the Reds are thought to have reservations over the price, which may leave the likes of Gunners with an advantage if both are after him.