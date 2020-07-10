Liverpool and EFL side set for next step as they look to agree fee for signing

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, both Liverpool and Fulham are set for a tribunal hearing over the fee needing to be paid for Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool signed the youngster from Fulham last year and have since seen him feature on a handful of occasions, mainly in the cups, with him impressing on more than one occasion.

Indeed, he recently signed a new contract with the Reds and looks a very exciting prospect, which is perhaps why the two sides have not managed to agree a fee for him after his move to Anfield.

Naturally, Fulham would like financial compensation that reflects his potential career trajectory but, at the same time, the Reds are going to try and pay as little as possible because that is what makes the most financial sense.

A tribunal, then, is set to go ahead as they look to sort things out.

The Verdict

This was perhaps always going to happen given what Elliott has shown this season when he has played for Liverpool.

Fulham are obviously going to suffer in not being able to bring him into their first-team and will want some decent money, but it remains to be seen what they can get.