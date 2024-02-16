Highlights Leeds United may face summer offers for young talent Archie Gray if they don't get promoted to the Premier League.

Gray's versatility and impressive performances have attracted interest from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Leeds has set a high asking price of up to £50 million for Gray, highlighting their determination to keep him at the club.

Leeds United will face summer interest for Archie Gray if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, the club is braced for offers from Premier League clubs for the teenager.

Gray has broken into the first team squad at Elland Road this campaign, becoming a key player under Daniel Farke.

The midfielder has also proven his versatility by showcasing his ability at right-back, which has earned him a lot of plaudits.

The 17-year-old has featured 30 times in the Championship so far this season (all stats via Fbref), including 28 starts.

Archie Gray transfer latest

Gray attracted interest prior to the January transfer window, but signed a new contract with Leeds to quell any short-term concerns over his future.

However, it is now being reported that interest will be revived in the summer if the Yorkshire outfit fail in their attempts to gain promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United also monitoring his progress.

Gray’s contract was extended to the summer of 2028, with Leeds reportedly setting an asking price worth up to £50 million for the teenage sensation.

The Whites had their three-year stint in the Premier League club to an end last year, which led to the appointment of Farke as manager.

The German has been keen to utilise Gray since arriving at Elland Road, with the team chasing automatic promotion back to the top flight.

The youngster has contributed two assists in the league from his 30 appearances, but is still waiting on his first senior goal for the club.

Gray had been featured in the matchday squad at Leeds prior to this campaign, but he made his debut in August in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City.

Leeds United league position

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship table, two points clear of Southampton in third.

The Saints hold a game in hand over Farke’s team going into the latest round of weekend action.

Ipswich Town are a further point back in fourth, with Kieran McKenna’s side also having played a game fewer.

The gap to league leaders Leicester City is 12 points, meaning the three clubs below are likely fighting for that second automatic promotion place.

Next up for Leeds is an away game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

No surprise there’s such intense interest in Gray

For a player to break into a Championship side competing for promotion at just 17, they need to be extremely talented.

Gray has proven time and again that he fits the bill, having performed quite well with the opportunities he’s been given this year.

The versatility he’s shown lately has been another string to add to his bow, making him an even more valuable asset to the club.

Leeds will feel confident of their chances at promotion given their current form, and this report will only further incentive to push for a top two spot, if any more was needed, as keeping Gray will be a key part of their summer business.