Highlights Liverpool have agreed to a fee for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Chelsea; they are desperate to bolster their midfield.

Lavia's performances in his debut Premier League season caught the attention of top clubs, as he played over 2,200 minutes and was a key part of Southampton's midfield.

Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia shows their urgency to strengthen their squad, especially after missing out on Moises Caicedo, while Chelsea's previous advantage may be overturned.

Liverpool have agreed a fee for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as per The Guardian, but they are still wary of Chelsea’s interest after losing out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

Romeo Lavia is a name that is regularly in the news as another key Southampton asset is sure to make a swift return to the Premier League.

Liverpool faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge without a defensive midfielder in the starting XI which highlights their need for a player of Lavia’s profile.

Alexis MacAllister is a very shrewd acquisition but he brings something very different to the table than the Southampton man.

The Saints may have finished rock bottom in the top-flight last year but a fair few of their players have been in the shop window all the same. None more so than Lavia with two of the best teams in England, Liverpool and Chelsea, willing to spend a mouthwatering amount to secure his services.

Lavia was an unused substitute for Russell Martin in the season opener at Sheffield Wednesday and then, in the dramatic 4-4 draw with Norwich City this weekend, he was nowhere to be seen. Will Smallbone was instead deployed in that midfield role having returned from his loan spell at Stoke City with something to prove.

At just 18-years-of-age at the time, the Belgian amassed over 2,200 minutes in the Premier League last term, his debut season. 26 of his 29 appearances were starts and along with James Ward-Prowse, he was an integral part of that Saints midfield.

What is the latest news regarding Romeo Lavia?

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian has reported the latest twist in this tale and it favours Liverpool. It is clear to see that Jurgen Klopp is more desperate for the midfielder than new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after the pair’s meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside team were previously reticent “to go over £45 million” but it would appear that the urgency for a midfield addition has overrule this stance.

Klopp has seen Caicedo edge closer towards London and so the club are doing all they can to bring Romeo Lavia to Liverpool with “a deal worth £60 million” being the latest roll of the dice from the 2019 Champions League winners.

Chelsea were previously said to have the upper-hand in this particular battle, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard. The advantage in question is that Lavia has a "close personal connection to Chelsea director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields", something which could make the difference when all is said and done.

Liverpool are having to go above and beyond to land their man and this link is sure to be one reason why.

Other Southampton news

Beyond the Lavia headlines, everything else at St. Marys is surrounding their captain James Ward-Prowse.

It would be more apt to label him as their former captain with Sky Sports tweeting out the breaking news that “James Ward-Prowse has completed his £30m move from Southampton to West Ham.”

David Moyes’ Irons have added the long-time Saints midfielder to his side as well as Ajax’s Edson Alvarez in a bid to fill the gaping hole left behind by Declan Rice.

The sale of Ward-Prowse as well as the imminent departure of Lavia provides Russell Martin and co with a huge some of money and it will be fascinating to see how this is spent with the transfer window set to slam shut in a few weeks.