Livermore starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Huddersfield on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion travel to Huddersfield Town this weekend as Sky Bet Championship action returns following on from the last international break of the calendar year.

It’s at this point in the season where momentum really needs to be built as we head into the winter months and, of course, the hectic festive period.

For Albion, the aim will be to close the gap on the top two in the weeks ahead and that task begins with a trip to the Terriers, who are having a decent season so far this year in the second tier.

Ahead of the match, here’s the Albion XI we could see feature against Huddersfield:

Jake Livermore should be back in contention to feature after an injury before the international break whilst Conor Townsend could continue in defence with him signing a new contract with the club earlier on this week.

Attacking calls between Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson will need to be made by Valerien Ismael whilst the likes of Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant, against one of his former sides, will be eager to try and cause havoc against the Terriers’ defence.

It’ll be a tough game for the Baggies but they know it’s one they need to get a result from, given the current lay of the land in the league table.

