Highlights
- Sky Sports to show EFL play-off matches.
- Check the full schedule for League One and League Two play-offs on Sky Sports.
- Winners of the play-offs secure spots in either the Sky Bet Championship or League One.
Live EFL Play-Off Football
Where to watch the Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two play-off fixtures this May. All kick-off times are UK (BST).
Where to watch the EFL Play-Offs in 2023/24
Sky Sports have, once again, retained the rights to show live EFL play-off football for the upcoming season.
Live EFL Play-Offs this May on Sky Sports
The regular Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two seasons have now concluded with the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals approaching this Friday night.
Friday 3rd May
The Sky Bet League One play-offs begin on the 3rd May, with the first legs played on the 3-4th May, and the return legs coming on the 7-8th of May.
Barnsley host Bolton Wanderers in the first leg at Oakwell with kick-off at 19:30 live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 19:00.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers
|
Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
19:00/19:30
Saturday 4th May
The second game of the League One play-offs between Oxford United and Peterbrough United kicks off at 19:45 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 19:00.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Oxford United v Peterbrough United
|
Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
19:00/19:45
Monday 6th May
The Sky Bet League Two play-offs get underway on Monday with Crawley vs MK Dons. Kick-off at Broadfield Stadium is at 15:00 with the action live on Sky Sports Football.
Following that, there will be Crewe Alexandra hosting Doncaster Rovers at the Mornflake Stadium. Kick-off is at 17:30 and the game is also live on Sky Sports Football.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Crawley Town vs MK Dons
|
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/15:00
|
Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers
|
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/17:30
Tuesday 7th May
The second leg of the Sky Bet League One play-offs starts with Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley with kick-off at 20:00 at the Toughsheet Stadium, live on Sky Sports Football.
Both teams will be looking to book themselves into the final on the 18th May.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
|
Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/20:00
Wednesday 8th May
The Peterborough United vs Oxford United second leg will kick off at 20:00 at Weston Homes. Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Football.
Both teams will be looking to advance to the finals on the 18th May, where Bolton or Barnsley will await.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Peterborough United vs Oxford United
|
Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/20:00
Thursday 9th May
The Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second legs starts at Stadium MK, with the return leg of MK Dons vs Crawley Town kicking-off at 20:00 live on Sky Sports Football.
Winners of this will book themselves a place at Wembley in the League Two play-off final on the 19th May.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
MK Dons vs Crawley Town
|
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/20:00
Friday 10th May
Doncaster Rovers will host Crewe Alexandra in the second leg of their play-off semi-final at the Eco Power Stadium, which will kick off at 20:00. Coverage, again, will be shown on Sky Sports Football.
Whoever comes out on top of this result will be playing in the final on the 19th May.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra
|
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/20:00
Saturday 18th May
The Sky Bet League One play-off final will be live on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at Wembley at the traditional 15:00 slot. The winners of this will book themselves a spot in next year's Sky Bet Championship.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
TBC vs TBC
|
Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/15:00
Sunday 19th May
The Sky Bet League Two play-off final will be live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 15:00. Both teams will be looking to land a place in next year's Sky Bet League One.
|
Fixture/Show
|
League/Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Start Time/Kick-Off Time
|
TBC vs TBC
|
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final
|
Sky Sports Football
|
TBC/15:00