Highlights Sky Sports to show EFL play-off matches.

Check the full schedule for League One and League Two play-offs on Sky Sports.

Winners of the play-offs secure spots in either the Sky Bet Championship or League One.

Where to watch the Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two play-off fixtures this May. All kick-off times are UK (BST).

Where to watch the EFL Play-Offs in 2023/24

Sky Sports have, once again, retained the rights to show live EFL play-off football for the upcoming season.

Live EFL Play-Offs this May on Sky Sports

The regular Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two seasons have now concluded with the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals approaching this Friday night.

Friday 3rd May

The Sky Bet League One play-offs begin on the 3rd May, with the first legs played on the 3-4th May, and the return legs coming on the 7-8th of May.

Barnsley host Bolton Wanderers in the first leg at Oakwell with kick-off at 19:30 live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 19:00.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football 19:00/19:30

Saturday 4th May

The second game of the League One play-offs between Oxford United and Peterbrough United kicks off at 19:45 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 19:00.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Oxford United v Peterbrough United Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football 19:00/19:45

Monday 6th May

The Sky Bet League Two play-offs get underway on Monday with Crawley vs MK Dons. Kick-off at Broadfield Stadium is at 15:00 with the action live on Sky Sports Football.

Following that, there will be Crewe Alexandra hosting Doncaster Rovers at the Mornflake Stadium. Kick-off is at 17:30 and the game is also live on Sky Sports Football.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Crawley Town vs MK Dons Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final Sky Sports Football TBC/15:00 Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final Sky Sports Football TBC/17:30

Tuesday 7th May

The second leg of the Sky Bet League One play-offs starts with Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley with kick-off at 20:00 at the Toughsheet Stadium, live on Sky Sports Football.

Both teams will be looking to book themselves into the final on the 18th May.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football TBC/20:00

Wednesday 8th May

The Peterborough United vs Oxford United second leg will kick off at 20:00 at Weston Homes. Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Both teams will be looking to advance to the finals on the 18th May, where Bolton or Barnsley will await.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Peterborough United vs Oxford United Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football TBC/20:00

Thursday 9th May

The Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second legs starts at Stadium MK, with the return leg of MK Dons vs Crawley Town kicking-off at 20:00 live on Sky Sports Football.

Winners of this will book themselves a place at Wembley in the League Two play-off final on the 19th May.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time MK Dons vs Crawley Town Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football TBC/20:00

Friday 10th May

Doncaster Rovers will host Crewe Alexandra in the second leg of their play-off semi-final at the Eco Power Stadium, which will kick off at 20:00. Coverage, again, will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Whoever comes out on top of this result will be playing in the final on the 19th May.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals Sky Sports Football TBC/20:00

Saturday 18th May

The Sky Bet League One play-off final will be live on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at Wembley at the traditional 15:00 slot. The winners of this will book themselves a spot in next year's Sky Bet Championship.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time TBC vs TBC Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final Sky Sports Football TBC/15:00

Sunday 19th May

The Sky Bet League Two play-off final will be live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 15:00. Both teams will be looking to land a place in next year's Sky Bet League One.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time TBC vs TBC Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final Sky Sports Football TBC/15:00