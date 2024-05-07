Highlights Sky Sports will broadcast live EFL Play-Off matches in the 2023/24 season.

Norwich City vs. Leeds United & West Brom vs. Southampton starts on May 12.

Championship final at Wembley on May 26. The winner joins the Premier League for 2024/25.

Where to watch the Sky Bet Championship play-off fixtures this May. All kick-off times are UK (BST).

Where to watch the EFL Play-Offs in 2023/24

Sky Sports, have once again, retained the rights to show live EFL play-off football for the upcoming season.

The regular Sky Bet Championship season has now come to an end, with the play-off line-up confirmed. Norwich City take on Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion lock horns with Southampton.

Championship Top-Six 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

EFL Championship Play-Off Scores

The first-legs were both played on Sunday 12 May, with the ties as cagey as you might expect.

Leeds weathered an early Norwich storm at Carrow Road, before having a Junior Firpo goal disallowed, as well as a Willy Gnonto penalty claim waved away. Josh Sargent had Norwich's best chance but missed the target with a header.

Nothing separated the two sides after 90 minutes, and they headed to Elland Road still at 0-0.

However, there was to be no repeat of that Norwich shutout in West Yorkshire, as Leeds turned on the style emphatically on Thursday evening, scoring three first-half goals to set them up for a memorable 4-0 win at Elland Road.

Ilia Gruev's cheeky free-kick opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes and shortly after Joel Piroe was heading Leeds halfway to Wembley. Georginio Rutter's emphatic finish off the underside of the bar before half-time brought the arch well into view.

Crysencio Summerville had a say, too, scoring in the second-half to tee up Leeds' first visit to Wembley since 2008.

There, they will meet West Brom or Southampton, who played out a goalless draw at the Hawthorns in their first-leg clash.

Quite how that game ended goalless is a mystery as well, with Alex McCarthy denying Grady Diangana twice with two good saves and Alex Palmer also impressing in goal for West Brom, dealing with a deflected Ross Stewart shot well in the second-half.

Fixture League/Competition Result Norwich City v Leeds United Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final (First-Leg) 0-0 West Brom v Southampton Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final (First-Leg) 0-0 Leeds United v Norwich City Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final (Second-Leg) 4-0 (Leeds win 4-0 on aggregate)

Friday 17th May

Southampton will host West Brom in their second-leg tie. The game will be played at St Mary's Stadium with kick-off at 20:00 and coverage again on Sky Sports Football.

Both teams will be looking to advance to the final, where Leeds or Norwich will await following the previous night's game.

Again, this tie is 0-0 heading to the South Coast.

Fixtures/Show League/Competition TV Channel Start Time/Kick-Off Time Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Second-Leg Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football 19:00/20:00

Sunday 26th May

The Sky Bet Championship final will be played at Wembley Stadium. Coverage will be live on Sky Sports Football with kick-off taking place in its traditional 15:00 slot - other channels may be announced closer to the date.

The winner will join automatically promoted Leicester City and Ipswich Town in next year's Premier League.